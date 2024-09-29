Columbia woman injured in a crash on Route BB near Moberly

September 29, 2024
Accident-Crash graphic
A 40-year-old Columbia, Missouri, woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on September 26, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Route BB, five miles south of Moberly, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leslie D. Frantzen was driving a westbound 2016 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a fixed object. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

Frantzen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported by Randolph County Ambulance District to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Ruckenbrod of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Trooper Cundiff and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

