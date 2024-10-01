Columbia woman dies in crash after striking bridge abutment in Pettis County

State News October 1, 2024
Fatal Accident News Graphic
A 64-year-old Columbia woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening, September 30, 2024, in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Pamela J. Holbrook was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue southbound on Walnut Grove Road, north of Eckles Road, at approximately 7:07 p.m. when the crash occurred.

According to the report, Holbrook’s vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and ran off the left side. The rear of the vehicle struck a bridge abutment, causing the car to flip onto its right side and come to rest in the roadway.

Holbrook was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Pennington. She was transported to Heckart Funeral Home. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the scene.

The incident marks the 60th crash and 69th fatality in Troop A’s jurisdiction this year.

