Columbia physician faces jury trial in December for rape allegations

A jury trial has been scheduled for December for a Columbia doctor charged with raping a woman he met last fall at the Black and Gold Tavern on the Business Loop.

Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has set the trial for December 6 for 38-year-old Dr. Travis Birkhead. Birkhead is facing charges of rape or attempted rape and misdemeanor assault.

In January of this year, defense attorney Kevin O’Brien stated in open court that the woman did not leave Birkhead’s house on the night in question, alleging she “went crazy.” O’Brien has argued that there was no sexual assault and that Birkhead called the Columbia Police to have the woman removed from his home, however, Boone County prosecutors have presented a contrasting view in court, asserting that Dr. Birkhead poses a danger to the community and has a history of threatening behavior. They also mentioned that Birkhead’s ex-wife, who is another individual, fears him.

In May, Birkhead was released from the Boone County Jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond. He is currently under GPS monitoring as ordered by Judge Crane.

(Photo courtesy Boone County Sheriff’s Department)