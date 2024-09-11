Columbia man sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of firearms

A Columbia, Mo., man has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole for illegally possessing firearms.

Shaune Aaron Price, 36, received the sentence from U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes after pleading guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm on November 7, 2023.

The case began on March 23, 2022, when a detective from the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department recognized Price and confirmed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Officers intercepted the bus on which Price was traveling and arrested him. During the arrest, officers found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a tan duffle bag in Price’s possession.

Further analysis by the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) linked the handgun to three incidents, including a shooting outside Gold Bar in downtown Columbia on November 6, 2021, and a domestic assault on January 1, 2022.

Additionally, investigators found a video on Price’s phone showing him holding a Glock .40-caliber handgun on May 31, 2021. According to government evidence, phone and social media records indicated Price possessed at least 11 firearms. Investigators also uncovered messages in which Price boasted about his involvement in multiple “shoot-outs,” including three within nine days.

Under federal law, felons are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Price has prior felony convictions for attempting to carry a concealed weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Kummerer and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Jefferson City Police Department.

Post Views: 10