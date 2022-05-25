Columbia man injured in Highway 63 crash near Macon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Columbia resident sustained moderate injuries after he fell asleep while driving, and a sport utility vehicle overturned near Macon Tuesday morning, May 25.

An ambulance took 20-year-old Braden Grindstaff to University Hospital in Columbia.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 63 before running off the left side of the road one mile south of Macon. The vehicle collided with a driveway became airborne, struck the ground and a gas meter rolled over and came to rest on its top.

The SUV was totaled and Grindstaff wore a seat belt during the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Macon Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, and Macon County first responders.