Columbia man dies in box truck crash on Highway 63 in Callaway County

State News September 23, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash News Graphic
A fatal crash occurred on September 22, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. on US 63 southbound, 0.25 miles south of Renz Farm Road in Callaway County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Freightliner box truck was involved in the accident.

According to the report, the box truck, driven by 21-year-old Trevor A. Wheeler of Columbia, Missouri, ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, crossed Renz Farm Road, overcorrected, and then traveled back across the road before running off the left side and overturning.

Trevor A. Wheeler, the driver of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by Callaway County EMS worker Susan Volz at 7:47 a.m. He was not wearing a seat belt. Wheeler’s body was transported to Houser-Millard Funeral Home.

This crash marks the 33rd fatality for Troop F in 2024 and the 2nd fatal crash for September.

