Columbia and KC residents indicted for armed robbery spree

Two Columbia, Mo., residents and a Kansas City, Mo., man have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies across the state over four days.

Kahvaseon Z. Smith, 25, and Janaia R. Cason, 26, both of Columbia and Kentrail M. Collins, 26, of Kansas City, were charged in a 12-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The federal indictment alleges that Smith, Cason, and Collins participated in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies from Jan. 5, 2023, to Jan. 8, 2023. In addition to the conspiracy, they are each charged together with five counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment alleges that Smith, Cason, and Collins committed five armed robberies:

Petromart at 1004 N. Stadium, Columbia, Mo., on Jan. 5, 2023;

Breaktime at 2241 Pioneer St., Boonville, Mo., on Jan. 5, 2023;

Casey’s at 807 S. Broadway, Oak Grove, Mo., on Jan. 5, 2023;

Casey’s at 5869 N. Main, Joplin, Mo., on Jan. 8, 2023;

Lamarti’s Truck Stop at 71 US 160, Lamar, Mo., on Jan. 8, 2023.

Collins is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Collins allegedly possessed a Taurus 9mm pistol on Jan. 9, 2023. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Collins has felony convictions for burglary, robbery, and resisting arrest.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan A. Baker. It was investigated by the FBI, the Columbia, Mo., Police Department, the Boonville, Mo., Police Department, the Oak Grove, Mo., Police Department, the Jasper County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Barton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

