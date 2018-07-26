Coltrain’s Mules and Furnish Farms to hold 3-day event at Newtown Saddle Club arena

Coltrain’s Mules and Furnish Farms will host three days of activities for mules, horses, and teams at the Newtown Saddle Club Arena next month.

Activities will begin August 3rd with cattle events, including steer dobbing, ranch ropin’, and steer doctoring. David Stutzman of Rocky Timber Horse Training and Shoeing will provide the steers.

August 4th brings a 12-mile trail ride, team and wagon events, and games for riders, including donkey sorting, three-man barrels, pick up and pantyhose races, back to back, and Monkey in the Tree. On August 5th, there will be a cowboy church with Tom Rowland, an obstacle course for riders followed by teams and wagons, and a mule jump.

Spectators are invited to attend and bring chairs and a concession stand will be available on site. Bill May will set up a tack swap, and anyone is welcome to set up with no fee. Primitive camping with generators is also welcome.

Call Kevin Coltrain at 660-988-4006 or Bryan Furnish at 660-265-5842 for more information.

