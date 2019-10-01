Coloring contest to be part of Missouri Day Festival

Coloring pages have been sent to Grundy County schools and nursing homes for this year’s Missouri Day Coloring Contest.

The contest is open to all Grundy County youth in preschool to fourth grade and nursing home residents for the senior division. The coloring pages depict the festival’s theme, “Missouri Day Embraces the Past, Looks to the Future.”

Entries must be received at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Office by the afternoon of October 11th at 4 o’clock to be judged. Homeschooled students wishing to participate can obtain a copy of the coloring page by contacting Jeanie Griffin at 660-359-7904.

Prizes will be awarded for first through third place in each age division during the Missouri Day Opening Ceremony. The opening ceremony will be at the First Baptist Church in Trenton on the night of October 17, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares