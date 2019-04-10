Colorado woman injured in crash west of Unionville

The Highway Patrol reports a Durango, Colorado woman sustained minor injuries when the car she drove overturned six miles west of Unionville Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 64-year-old Kathleen Coombs to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville.

The car traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 when it ran off the north side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels in a field.

The vehicle received extensive damage and Coombs wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.