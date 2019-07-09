Colorado man sentenced to 14-years in prison for enticing 7-year-old Missouri girl for Illicit sex

A Colorado man was sentenced in federal court for traveling to Kansas City to meet an undercover FBI agent, whom he believed to be a mother with her 7-year-old daughter, for illicit sexual activity.

Ryan Edward Mausner, 43, of Basalt, Colorado, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 14 years in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 13, 2019, Mausner pleaded guilty to the online enticement of a minor. Mausner admitted that from Jan. 31 to May 25, 2018, he induced, enticed, and coerced a child victim to engage in criminal sexual activity. Mausner was actually communicating (via the Kik messaging application and texts) with an undercover FBI agent, who portrayed a single mother with a 7-year-old daughter.

Mausner admitted that he engaged the undercover agent in numerous private chat sessions, over several months, in which he said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the mother and daughter. These discussions entailed descriptions of the 7-year-old girl and an insistence, on Mausner’s part, that the mother and 7-year-old would call him “Sir.” Mausner described, in explicit detail, the sorts of sexual activity that he intended to perform on the 7-year-old when they met.

Mausner began communicating plans to either travel to Kansas City or arrange for the travel of the mother and her daughter to come to Colorado. Mausner traveled by plane from Denver, Colo., to Kansas City, Mo., on May 25, 2018, with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with the child victim. Mausner was arrested when he arrived at the Kansas City International Airport.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Daly. It was investigated by the FBI.