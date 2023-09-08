Collision with deer leads to fatal motorcycle crash east of the College Mound community

Local News September 8, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
An accident occurred on Route T, 1.5 miles east of College Mound, at approximately 6:10 p.m. on September 7, 2023, resulting in the death of a 74-year-old Moberly man, Ronald L. Wilson.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wilson was riding his 2002 Honda motorcycle westbound when he struck a deer in the roadway. The impact ejected Wilson from his motorcycle, causing fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Wilson was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by Dr. Douglas at 8:20 p.m. The next of kin have been notified.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Still Towing. 

The was investigated by Master Sergeant Easley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper Riley, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, Macon County Rural Fire Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, and Bevier First Responders.

