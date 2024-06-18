Collision with cow results in fatality and injury of 10-year-old

June 18, 2024 Digital Correspondent
An accident occurred on June 17, 2024, at approximately 9:58 p.m., on Highway 5, 6.5 miles northwest of Gainesville, Missouri, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old woman and serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Holly P. Cooke of Norwood, Missouri, was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car southbound when the vehicle struck a cow in the roadway. The collision totaled the car, and it was towed by Ron’s Recovery at the request of the trooper on the scene.

Cooke, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt.

A 10-year-old male occupant, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, for treatment.

This incident marks the 11th fatality for Troop G in 2024, compared to 14 fatalities at the same time last year.

Sergeant Elliott was assisted by Sergeant L.S. Elliott and other responding agencies.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/).