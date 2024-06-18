Collision with cow results in fatality and injury of 10-year-old

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on June 17, 2024, at approximately 9:58 p.m., on Highway 5, 6.5 miles northwest of Gainesville, Missouri, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old woman and serious injuries to a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Holly P. Cooke of Norwood, Missouri, was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car southbound when the vehicle struck a cow in the roadway. The collision totaled the car, and it was towed by Ron’s Recovery at the request of the trooper on the scene.

Cooke, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt.

A 10-year-old male occupant, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, for treatment.

This incident marks the 11th fatality for Troop G in 2024, compared to 14 fatalities at the same time last year.

Sergeant Elliott was assisted by Sergeant L.S. Elliott and other responding agencies.

