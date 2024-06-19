Collision on Route DD north of Moberly leaves one injured

Share To Your Social Network

A collision involving a 2001 Dodge Ram and a 2023 Ford F150 occurred on June 18, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Route DD, 2.5 miles north of Moberly, Missouri. The incident, reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, resulted in one moderate injury.

According to the accident report, the Dodge Ram, driven by Derik King, 42, of Moberly, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Ford F150 driven by Ronald Kribbs, 86, also of Moberly. King was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained no reported injuries. His vehicle sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.

Kribbs, also wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital. His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by the owner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Ambulance, and the Northeast Fire District.

