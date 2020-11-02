Collision on Lord Street and Oklahoma Avenue sends driver to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Trenton Police Department report two cars received moderate to major damage when they collided recently at the intersection of Lord Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

One driver was taken to the hospital.

An accident report made available Monday morning by police shows that the cars were driven by 76-year-old Trudy Lee Cook of Trenton and 32-year-old Kelli NiCole Shull of Trenton.

Police said Ms. Cook was taken on Wednesday by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

