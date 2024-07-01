Collision on Interstate 29 injures four near Saint Joseph

A collision on Interstate 29, seven miles north of Saint Joseph, Missouri, resulted in moderate injuries to four individuals early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. on June 30, 2024.

According to the report, Timothy A. Schneider, 40, of Hastings, Nebraska, was driving a 2022 International northbound on Interstate 29 when he failed to notice a 1999 Dodge Durango traveling at a slower pace ahead of him. Schneider’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of the Durango, causing it to travel off the east side of the roadway and come to rest in a ditch. Schneider’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the roadway.

The Durango was driven by Samantha L. Trobauch, 41, of Grant, New Mexico. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by R&W.

Three occupants of the Durango sustained moderate injuries. Sidney L. Trobauch, 18, Kameron R. Trobauch, 20, and Jay B. Trobauch, 39, all from Grants, New Mexico, were transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic for treatment. Schneider was not reported to have any injuries.

All individuals involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper J.M. Harrison and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

