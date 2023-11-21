Collision on Highway 6 west of Kirksville results in injuries to three

A traffic collision on Highway 6, approximately three miles west of Kirksville, resulted in multiple injuries on November 21, 2023, at around 10:50 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2010 Ford Escape, driven by Linda S. Boland, 74, of Kirksville, failed to yield and collided with an eastbound 2020 Kia Soul driven by Kristi N. Mason, 54, of Novinger.

Kristi N. Mason sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. A passenger in the Kia Soul, William J. Shamblin, 58, from Kirksville, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the same hospital by Adair County Ambulance.

Linda S. Boland, who was wearing a seat belt, also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by Adair County Ambulance.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance.