Collision on Business 71 injures two in Andrew County

Share To Your Social Network

A collision occurred on May 26, 2024, at 1:13 p.m. on Business 71 Southbound at the Interstate 29 ramp, three miles north of Saint Joseph, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2005 Ford Focus and a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado were involved in the accident.

According to the report, Jena R. Lamb, 22, of Odessa, Missouri, was driving the Ford Focus northbound on Business 71. Corey M. Blevins, 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was driving the Chevrolet Colorado southbound on the same road. The crash occurred when Lamb attempted to make a left turn onto the northbound I-29 on-ramp and failed to yield to Blevins’ vehicle. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the front passenger door, causing both vehicles to travel off the west side of the roadway.

The Ford Focus came to rest down an embankment on its wheels facing southwest, while the Chevrolet Colorado came to rest in a ditch on its wheels facing north. Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Blue Knight Towing.

Lamb sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care. A 17-year-old male occupant from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in the Ford Focus, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care. Both individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The accident was investigated by Trooper A.M. Mapel, with assistance from Trooper S.P. Gomez and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office.

Related