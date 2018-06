Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at North Washington Street and Polk Street Monday evening.

A vehicle driven by Teresa K. O’Dell attempted a lane change and collided with a vehicle driven by Christopher D. McCurley causing minor damage to both vehicles.

O’Dell was issued a citation for failing to maintain a single lane involving a motor vehicle crash and failure to wear a seatbelt.

