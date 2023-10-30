Collision at Canton intersection sends elderly man to hospital

A two-car accident occurred at the intersection of 7th St and College St in Canton on October 27, 2023, around 3:20 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17-year-old girl from Canton was traveling eastbound when she failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with a northbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by James W. Cleary, 79, of La Grange, Mo.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Roberts Towing. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Cleary sustained minor injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Ambulance, Marion County Ambulance, and the Canton Fire Department.