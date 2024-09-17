College students push for divestment from Israeli companies and war efforts

(Missouri News Service – Kathryn Carley) -As college anti-war protests continue into a second school year, students across the United States are intensifying their demands for institutions to sever financial ties with the Israeli government and defense contractors.

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), students are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to all weapons research funded by Israeli defense contractor Elbit. The protests are part of a larger effort to halt financial relationships with companies connected to Israel’s military operations.

Andrew Feldman, a recent MIT graduate and member of the group MIT Jews for Collective Liberation, emphasized the moral responsibility of speaking out against the war. “We’re going to keep working,” Feldman said, “and we hope that institutions will start to recognize this terrible genocide, and war crimes that Israel is committing on the Palestinians.”

Feldman added that MIT should also end partnerships with Maersk, a shipping company he claims plays a critical role in supporting the Israeli war effort. Despite recent celebrations from students over the closure of an industry-backed weapons research fund at MIT, university officials have stated that the fund was already scheduled to expire.

While the protests have gained momentum, they have also drawn criticism. Some accuse the pro-Palestinian demonstrations of being anti-Semitic and argue that Israel has the right to defend itself from attacks.

The White House has expressed its frustration with both the Israeli government and Hamas leadership for refusing to negotiate a ceasefire. However, protest groups maintain that U.S.-supplied arms are enabling the conflict to continue.

At Brown University in Rhode Island, similar student protests have resulted in administrators agreeing to bring a divestment proposal to a vote at the Brown Corporation Board’s meeting next month. Students there are calling for divestment from at least ten companies that provide Israel with weapons and surveillance systems.

Mica Maltzman, a senior and member of BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, explained that students are preparing testimony to advocate for the proposal. “It feels like a morally pertinent issue on our campus right now,” said Maltzman, “letting the corporation know that this isn’t just some group of radical students pushing for divestment, but a large majority.”

Maltzman added that Brown University has a history of student-led protest, including efforts against South Africa’s apartheid regime. However, she noted that administrators have been less supportive of activism critical of Israel.

Israel’s military campaign began on October 7, 2023, following an attack by Hamas that killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and saw another 250 taken hostage. In the ensuing conflict, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health authorities in Gaza.

