Cole Soptic awarded title of Eagle Scout

An Eagle Scout ceremony was held Sunday for Cole Soptic of Trenton who is the son of Jeremy and Cindy Soptic of Trenton.

Cole joined Trenton Boy Scout Troop 97 in 2014 after completing the cub scout program with Pack 23. While in boy scouts, he advanced through the ranks while earning 31 merit badges. For his Eagle Scout project, Cole Soptic prepared and repainted the concession stand and restroom building at Moberly Park’s upper baseball field facility.

In addition to scouting, Soptic is a senior at Trenton high school where he is president of the student council and has served as president of his class. He also was a junior chamber of commerce ambassador.

Conducting the Eagle ceremony were Doctors Paul and Andy Cox; Kevin and Kasey Bailey and Assembly of God Church Pastor Del Weyer.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares