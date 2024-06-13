Coffee with a Cop set for June 19 at Landes Oil Amoco in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department is inviting residents to join them for the next Coffee with a Cop event, set to take place at the Landes Oil Amoco in Trenton. The community engagement initiative will be held on June 19 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Coffee with a Cop offers residents an opportunity to introduce themselves and engage in casual conversations with members of the Trenton Police Department. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and learn more about the department’s special programs and general law enforcement activities.

This event aims to foster better communication and understanding between the police department and the community it serves. By creating an informal setting, the department hopes to build stronger relationships and address residents’ concerns.

