Cody Burchett added to “Most Wanted” by Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announces this week’s Friday’s Fugitive is 38-year-old Cody James Burchett. The office reports he is wanted on a Grundy County probation violation arrest warrant.

Burchett allegedly walked out of the Grundy County Courthouse on April 28th against a direct order by his supervising probation officer for testing positive for methamphetamine.

Burchett is described as being white, five feet six inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown short, curly hair. He also has been known to have a beard, a mustache, and sideburns.

Burchett has eluded law enforcement in the past. He is believed to be hiding in Grundy County, possibly at Leisure Lake. He has ties to various locations, including Kansas City. Burchett is considered to be under the influence of methamphetamine, causing him to be unstable and potentially violent.

He has a twin brother, Cory Jack, who is not wanted.

Anyone who sees Cody James Burchett or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office’s app. Residents are asked to not try to apprehend him themselves.

