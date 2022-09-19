Coalition of Senators introduce “Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution” act

Facebook 0 Twitter LinkedIn 0 Shares

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) joined Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and 12 Republican Senate colleagues in introducing the Felony Murder For Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act to combat the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across our southern border and into our communities.

The Illicit use of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, drug dealers are increasingly targeting children and young people with fentanyl pills made to look like candy.

“The Biden border crisis has caused an epidemic of fentanyl flooding our communities, and the results have been deadly. It’s time to get serious about holding illegal fentanyl traffickers responsible,” said Senator Hawley.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record high. This deadly drug is widespread throughout our country and has left no community untouched. This bill would make drug dealers pay the price for selling deadly fentanyl,” said Senator Rubio.

The bill is cosponsored by Senators Tom Cotton (R-Ark), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss).

The Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act would:

Punish knowing distribution of fentanyl is the same as murder when a person dies as a result of that distribution Increase the current penalty from a minimum of 20 years to a minimum of life in prison Act as a major deterrent for drug-dealing