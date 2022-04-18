Coalition of lawmakers seek answers on changes to border security policies

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.), Co-Chair of the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, Jerry Moran (Kan.), and 11 of their colleagues sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking answers on recent changes to how the department enforces border security and processes migrants at the southern border.

“In Fiscal Year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded 1.7 million encounters with individuals attempting to cross the border illegally, the highest single-year total ever recorded,” the senators wrote. “Even more troubling is the fact that this year is on pace to far exceed the record-breaking numbers from last year.”

“The Biden administration’s decision to terminate the Title 42 public health order that provided border agents the authority to perform expedited removals is the latest example of troubling policy moves,” the senators continued. “Last year, Title 42 was used more than 1 million times to quickly expel individuals who crossed the border illegally. Such a move will undoubtedly leave CBP and law enforcement along the border vulnerable to being overwhelmed in the face of sustained record levels of illegal crossings.”

In addition to Blunt and Moran, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Thom Tillis (N.C.), James Inhofe (Okla.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Mike Braun (Ind.), John Boozman (Ark.), Rand Paul (Ky.), Susan Collins (Maine), John Hoeven (N.D.), Roger Wicker (Miss.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), and James Risch (Idaho).

The full letter can be found HERE.