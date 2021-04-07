Co-defendant in illegal daycare case bound to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A man accused of operating an illegal daycare out of a home in Chillicothe had his case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on April 7th.

Twenty-one-year-old Cloyce Oliver Wollard waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Arraignment is scheduled for April 8th.

Wollard and co-defendant 24-year-old Jessica Maurine Busker of Chillicothe were each charged with six counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense.

Busker is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on April 28th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reported children at an unlicensed daycare in the 200 block of East Polk Street were not being fed or hydrated on a regular basis. Food provided was reportedly not adequate or was spoiled. The children were also said to be getting into animal food and water.

Maples said animal feces and urine contaminated the residence. He noted the structure was also in poor condition, which allowed weather conditions inside.

