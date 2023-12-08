CNN to host GOP presidential debates ahead of Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary

(Missouri Independent) – Republicans hoping to become their party’s presidential nominee will have two more chances to debate next month, following an announcement Thursday that CNN will host one debate in Iowa and another in New Hampshire.

The first debate is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and the second debate is planned for Jan. 21 at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

The Iowa debate will take place just days before Iowa Republicans head to caucus on Jan. 15 and the New Hampshire debate will be held shortly before the Jan. 23 primary election.

“The events will provide Republican voters an opportunity to hear the governing philosophies of the leading candidates seeking to challenge the likely Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden, in November,” CNN said in a written statement.

The CNN announcement noted the “Republican National Committee is expected to announce this week it will release candidates from its requirement that prevents them from participating in non-RNC-sanctioned debates.”

Former President Donald Trump has not yet participated in any of the primary debates.

The latest Republican presidential primary debate, held Wednesday evening, included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Looking forward to debating in Iowa!” DeSantis said on X after the announcement.

For the Jan. 10 debate in Iowa, Republican candidates will need to receive a minimum of 10% in three nationwide polls focused on likely GOP voters, with at least one of the polls focused on Republicans who are likely to caucus in Iowa.

For the Jan. 21 debate in New Hampshire, GOP politicians will need to get at least 10% in three national polls of likely Republican voters with at least one of the qualifying polls focused on GOP voters likely to cast a ballot in the New Hampshire primary.

Additionally, invitations will be sent to the top three GOP presidential primary candidates following the Iowa caucuses.

Candidates will also need to meet the constitutional requirements to become president.