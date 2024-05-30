Share To Your Social Network

Clyde Lee Miles, Jr. passed away with the sun in his face on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Clyde was born to Clyde Lee, Sr., and Agnus Maxine (Murray) Miles on February 19, 1941, at Bethany Hospital. For 75 years, he celebrated his birthday on February 20. He was blessed with two sisters, Phyllis and Shirley.

Clyde graduated from Mount Moriah High School in 1958.

On October 18, 1963, he married Patricia Margaret Morton in Mount Moriah, Missouri. They welcomed a daughter, Lee Ann Michelle, in 1980 and a grandson, Lee Cash, in 2010.

Clyde was not afraid of hard work and began working at a young age in the hay fields. He started his career at the Bethany Block Plant before moving to the Bethany Falls Transit Mix Concrete Company, where he became the Plant Manager until his retirement in 2004.

Clyde was known for his willingness to help others, whether it was providing a ride or donating sand for a sandpit.

He had a great love for his family, which showed through his unwavering support. Clyde wasn’t a typical girl dad; he would travel all over the country for dance competitions without a single complaint and never worried when an extra girl or two was added to the group. He then transitioned into a boy grandpa as he and Lee were inseparable, known for their afternoon adventures that often resulted in a Pepsi, sweet tea, or an ice cream cone.

During the Northwest Missouri State Fair, you could find Clyde posted on one of the benches in front of the Exhibit Hall while the rest of the family enjoyed the fair. Clyde would brag that he had only missed three fairs in his lifetime—two while in the army and one when he was too sick to attend.

Clyde served in the U.S. Army from September 1966 to September 1968 in Fort Benning, Georgia. One of his claims to fame was that he drove the last truck in the film “The Green Berets” starring John Wayne. At the time of his discharge, he held the rank of E-4 and had received the Rifleman Marksmanship badge.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife, daughter, and grandson, Clyde is survived by his two sisters, Phyllis (Edwin) Yeater of Norcatur, Kansas, and Shirley (Bill) Buckley of Marion, Arkansas; nephews, Jerry (Wanda) Buckley of Marion, Arkansas, and Matthew (Sandy) Buckley of Canyon City, Colorado; nieces, Denise (Gail) Bailey of Norcatur, Kansas, and Monell Yeater of Shawnee, Kansas; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2024, with Military Honors from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. The family would like to create a bench that will be placed in front of the Exhibit Hall to honor Clyde and the Harrison County Military.

