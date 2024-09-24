Clio, Iowa man dies in Wayne County crash

Local News September 24, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash news Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A two-vehicle crash occurred at 75th Street and Granger Road at approximately 1:21 p.m. on September 20, resulting in the death of a Clio, Iowa man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer driven by 79-year-old Roger Stroud of Clio, Iowa, was traveling through a right-hand curve when it collided with a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer driven by 79-year-old Danny Stubbs of Corydon, Iowa, who was navigating a left-hand curve.

Stroud’s vehicle failed to yield half of the roadway and struck Stubbs’ vehicle. Both vehicles overturned and ended up in the north ditch of Granger Road. Stroud was fatally injured and transported to Wayne County Hospital by Wayne County EMS.

Stubbs sustained injuries in the crash and was privately transported to Wayne County Hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Salsberry Towing.

Post Views: 138

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.