Clio, Iowa man dies in Wayne County crash

A two-vehicle crash occurred at 75th Street and Granger Road at approximately 1:21 p.m. on September 20, resulting in the death of a Clio, Iowa man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2010 Mercury Mountaineer driven by 79-year-old Roger Stroud of Clio, Iowa, was traveling through a right-hand curve when it collided with a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer driven by 79-year-old Danny Stubbs of Corydon, Iowa, who was navigating a left-hand curve.

Stroud’s vehicle failed to yield half of the roadway and struck Stubbs’ vehicle. Both vehicles overturned and ended up in the north ditch of Granger Road. Stroud was fatally injured and transported to Wayne County Hospital by Wayne County EMS.

Stubbs sustained injuries in the crash and was privately transported to Wayne County Hospital.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Salsberry Towing.

