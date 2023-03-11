Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reports an individual impersonating a law enforcement officer stopping vehicles

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents of an individual allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff’s office reports that it and surrounding agencies have received multiple calls recently regarding “traffic stops” being conducted by a person suspected as a police officer impersonator.

Multiple vehicle descriptions were reported on March 10th. They included a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dark-colored Ford Explorer. It is unknown whether multiple vehicles are being used or if there is more than one suspect.

Calls received on March 10th were on Highway 116 and Interstate 35 in the Exit 40 area. The agency confirms there was no law enforcement in that area conducting traffic stops. The first incident was reported mid-morning on March 10th. It involved the Ford Explorer allegedly speeding up quickly on vehicles, backing off, making a U-turn, and chasing after other vehicles. No one was reported as stopped at that time.

The second incident was reported on March 10th in the afternoon and involved the Jeep. The vehicle allegedly had an emergency light on the dash and pulled over a car on the interstate. That was reported by a motorist passing by, so the sheriff’s office notes it is unknown who was stopped. There was no report of anyone being asked to exit a vehicle, no report of guns, or no other information provided.

The Clinton County Sheriff notes that the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported a possible impersonator in February. That person was described as a white man who was about six feet tall, had an average build, was in his mid-30s, and wore a gray or tan uniform that said “COUNTY DEPUTY/SHERIFF” on the front. The person was said not to be wearing a name tag or vest, and he did not announce what agency he was with.

Reports of the traffic stops started in the Fairport and northern Maysville areas.

The vehicle in DeKalb County was described as an unmarked gray or silver newer model Denali sport utility vehicle with emergency lights on the inside dash. It had civilian license plates. License plates of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department are black and have a picture of the agency’s patch. They also have the deputy’s badge number on them in white.

Clinton County deputies and officers from surrounding agencies have increased their patrol presence in the area.

The sheriff’s office advises residents pulled over by an unmarked vehicle to slow down, turn on their hazard lights, and go to a safe, well-lit, and populated area. Call 911 and verify with the communications operator that the person attempting to pull you over is law enforcement. The operator will confirm or give further instructions.

Anyone with information on the suspected police officer impersonator is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 816-539-2156, Option 5 for dispatch. Call 911 in an emergency.

