Clinton County sheriff responds to threats targeting local school districts

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish reported being aware of threats of violence made toward the Cameron and Lathrop school districts. According to the sheriff, the threats, which were communicated via social media, have not been deemed credible at this time. However, as a precautionary measure, the sheriff’s office will increase the presence of deputies at both school districts on September 18th.

Sheriff Fish has requested the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies in identifying those responsible for the threats. Additionally, he has urged the juvenile office and the prosecuting attorney’s office to pursue legal action to the fullest extent of the law. This could include potential charges for the parents of those involved and seeking monetary reimbursement for resources expended during the investigation.

The Cameron Police Department Detective Division is working closely with the Cameron School Police Department to investigate a TikTok post that may be linked to the threats. As a result, the police department has increased its presence around school campuses to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Investigators confirmed that they are in contact with the FBI as part of their efforts to investigate the received threat.

The Cameron R-1 School District issued a statement on the morning of September 18th, reporting that it had been notified around 7:30 a.m. by the Cameron Police Department of a possible threat shared on TikTok. In response to the threat, which could potentially impact Cameron and other nearby school districts, the district implemented a controlled movement plan across all school buildings as a precaution while local and county law enforcement continued their investigation.

