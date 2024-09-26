Clinton County R-3 schools deemed safe after hoax threat on September 26th

The Clinton County R-3 School District in Plattsburg was declared safe after a potential threat was reported on the morning of Thursday, September 26th. The Plattsburg Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Officers were dispatched to Plattsburg High School after receiving a report from the Veterans Suicide Hotline. The report indicated that a person was allegedly locked inside a bathroom at the school with an AR-15 rifle and intended to harm students.

In response, the Clinton County School District immediately went into lockdown. A full active shooter response was initiated due to the seriousness of the threat. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrived at the school to conduct a thorough search of the building.

According to the Plattsburg Police Department, both primary and secondary searches of the middle and high schools were carried out, and no individuals with firearms were located. Additionally, no one was found in any bathrooms during the search process.

After the searches concluded, the superintendent of the school district was notified that no active threat was present. The lockdown was lifted, and students and staff resumed their normal school activities.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the reported threat appeared to be a hoax and was ultimately unfounded. Law enforcement officers remained on the scene until the end of the school day to ensure the safety of students and staff and to prevent any further incidents.

