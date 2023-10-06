Clinton County Health Department to offer drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Clinton County Health Department announced it will be hosting drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month.

The first clinic is scheduled to take place at the Cameron Fire Department tomorrow, Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another session will be held there on October 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, a clinic will be available at the Lathrop Fire Department on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those under the age of 18, participants who are 17 years old and younger must have a parent or guardian present during the vaccination.

Participants intending to use insurance for billing, including Medicare and Medicaid, are advised to bring their insurance cards. Private insurance will also be accepted. For those without insurance or preferring to self-pay, the cost will be $30.

For further details about the drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, visit the Clinton County Health Department website.

