Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton have announced that they are now scheduling influenza vaccinations for established patients.

Starting Monday, September 23, both locations will offer influenza vaccinations. Patients can schedule their vaccinations on any weekday, Monday through Friday.

To schedule an appointment, patients can call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750 or Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.`

