Clearing of fire scene begins in downtown Trenton; ATF returns to monitor investigation

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and an insurance company have begun digging at the scene of last month’s Downtown Trenton fire to find a cause and origin.

The February 18th fire destroyed This ’n’ That Pawn Shop and Antiques and Cutz and Curlz beauty shop and heavily damaged the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and State License Bureau.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell previously said the Division of Fire Safety could not conduct a full scene investigation until heavy equipment was brought in. He reported the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives withdrew from the case, however, a member of the ATF was at the scene Thursday morning. Gibler believes the ATF is observing the investigation.

O’Connell noted it is routine for the ATF to be involved with an investigation when businesses have firearms, and This ’n’ That’s inventory included firearms.