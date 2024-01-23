Clarksdale man charged in fatal crash that took King City man’s life

Share To Your Social Network

A Clarksdale man faces charges in Gentry County related to a fatal accident on December 13th that claimed the life of a King City man.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicholas Ryan Merrigan has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated involving the death of another. Additionally, he faces misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended for a first offense and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety.

A probable cause statement accuses Merrigan of operating a vehicle while impaired. He reportedly consented to a preliminary breath test while at a hospital, where he tested positive for the presence of alcohol at 0.098% approximately two hours after the crash occurred on Highway 169 two miles south of Stanberry.

The Highway Patrol originally reported that 44-year-old Michael Perman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gentry County coroner. Merrigan sustained serious injuries.

Merrigan was arrested by the Patrol after the accident but was released at that time for medical treatment.

