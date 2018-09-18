Clarksdale, in DeKalb County, receives funds to improve water system infrastructure

Clarksdale in DeKalb County is receiving $765,000 in loan and grant funds to improve its water system infrastructure. The U. S. Department of Agriculture funds include a $226,000 loan and a $539,000 grant.

The money will be spent to replace water lines, meter equipment, install ten hydrants, and improve water tower equipment, ultimately improving service for more than 270 users at Clarksdale which is southwest of Maysville.

The community also received from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for this project.

USDA Rural Development State Director Jeff Case announced the funding for Clarksdale. This announcement dovetails the larger nationwide announcement from Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett. She has announced that USDA is investing $392 million to help rebuild and improve rural water and wastewater infrastructure in 42 states.