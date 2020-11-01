Clarification on hospitalizations from COVID-19 at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center

Local News November 1, 2020
St Lukes Hospital (WMH) or Wright Memorial Hospital Logo
Saint Luke’s Health System Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson reports Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe saw a combined total of 34 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the third quarter of 2020.

So far in October alone, which is the fourth quarter, the two hospitals have had a combined 33 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. That is a correction to the information previously reported. 

Ferguson adds that Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center had no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the first two quarters of the year.

Tags

