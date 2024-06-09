Clarence woman sustains minor injuries in Highway TT crash

June 9, 2024
Tabbetha J. Reitz, a 23-year-old woman from Clarence, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway TT, two miles west of Lentner, on June 7, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Reitz was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze northbound when she swerved to miss a slow-moving tractor. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ground, and overturned.

Reitz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The Chevrolet Cruze was totaled and towed by Leonard’s Auto Works.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Clarence Fire Department assisted at the scene.

