City of Trenton submits grant application for tourism funds to Missouri Department of Economic Development

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An application was submitted Wednesday for a potential tourism grant in Trenton. The request was made to the Missouri Department of Economic Development and seeks a $250,000 ARPA grant which is accompanied by $125,000 in local matching pledges made by various entities.

Scott Sharp of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance said the latest pledge was made by Main Street Trenton. Others who have made financial pledges over two years were the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hoover Foundation, Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton Park Board, the city of Trenton, Trenton Chamber of Commerce, Peter Trombley, Grundy County Museum, and BTC Bank.

The city of Trenton’s pledge also included an in-kind contribution involving labor.

The city of Trenton is the sponsor for the grant application with funds sought for things like directional (or wayfinding) signs, two downtown murals, planter boxes to be located downtown, picnic tables, and enclosure of the Tom Brown log cabin in west Trenton.

The state is expected to make the grant award announcements in January. Green Hills Regional Planning Commission prepared the grant application for Trenton.

If Trenton does not receive the $250,000 federal grant, Sharp indicated each of the entities making the pledges will be asked to commit funds to the wayfinding signs project. It’s been estimated 30 signs will be needed. The signs are expected to assist motorists in directing their way to various locations in Trenton.

Related