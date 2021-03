Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The City of Trenton will be accepting sealed bids for mowing city-owned lots in Trenton.

A list of properties may be obtained at City Hall. Proof of insurance must be presented when the bid is awarded. All bids should be returned to City Hall no later than 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the City’s best interest.

