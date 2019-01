With the upcoming Winter storm, the City of Trenton is reminding property owners to clear snow from sidewalks.

City Administrator Ron Urton says this allows residents a safe way to get to and from work, school, and businesses.

The City of Trenton also asks business owners and snow plow operators to not block the visibility of drivers by piling snow near street intersections or parking lot entrances for the safety of traffic entering from side streets or parking lots.