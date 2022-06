Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Trenton alerts residents to a scam involving calls to city customers reportedly coming from a company called Techno System.

The calls say utilities will be disconnected tomorrow, and they want to take credit card information over the phone.

The City of Trenton advises to not give out any information. The city does not personally call customers to ask for payments. The city only sends out calls notifying customers of delinquent bills, and customers have to contact the city.