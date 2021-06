Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The City of Trenton announces a public hearing for the designation of the Downtown Historic District as a historic district within the meaning of city code.

The hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on July 12th at 6 p.m. The owners of the property in the proposed district will be entitled to present evidence to the city council.

The hearing coincides with a city council meeting on July 12th at 7 o’clock.

Related