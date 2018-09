The City of Trenton is accepting bids for a fire training tower.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of October 10th at 2 o’clock. Specifications and more information can be obtained by calling Lieutenant Doug Franklin with the Trenton Fire Department at 660-359-5552.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.