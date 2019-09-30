City of Trenton accepting bids for renting of 45 acres

The City of Trenton will be accepting sealed bids for cash renting approximately 45.31 acres of row crop north of Trenton beginning March 1, 2020.

Bids will be for one year at which time the Lease shall automatically renew for a period of one (1) year. Lessee will be required to pay rent in advance by March 1st each year. Bids will be accepted until Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the office of Cindy Simpson, City Clerk, 1100 Main Street, Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Questions can be directed to City Clerk Cindy Simpson. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the City.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares