City of Trenton accepting bids for property

The City of Trenton is accepting sealed bids for the sale of property at 1002 West 14th Street. A minimum bid of $500 is required.

Bids should be marked “Sealed Bid for Property” and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 1100 Main Street by September 24th at 2 p.m. Contact City Clerk Cindy Simpson for more information at 660-359-4310.

Simpson reports the city acquired the property at 1002 West 14th Street after a house fire, and the city cleaned it up. She says the City of Trenton is selling the property because the city wants it back on the tax roll. The Trenton Fire Department previously reported the house was a total loss after a May 2017 fire.

The city reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

