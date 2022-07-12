City of Trenton accepting bids for hazardous material abatement services

Local News July 12, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Trenton, Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The City of Trenton is accepting bids for hazardous material abatement services.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until July 28th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Bid packets are required to be sealed and labeled 2022-23 Demolition Abatement Bid.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports seven house demolitions are possible, and four have hazardous materials like asbestos.

Specifications and other information can be obtained by contacting Barone at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

Post Views: 3
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.