City of Trenton accepting bids for hazardous material abatement services

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Trenton is accepting bids for hazardous material abatement services.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until July 28th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Bid packets are required to be sealed and labeled 2022-23 Demolition Abatement Bid.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports seven house demolitions are possible, and four have hazardous materials like asbestos.

Specifications and other information can be obtained by contacting Barone at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.