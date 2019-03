The City of Trenton is accepting bids for the Fire Training Facility Phase 1 which is a Site Grading project.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of March 19th at 2 o’clock. Specifications can be obtained by contacting Fire Chief Brandon Gibler at 660-359-5552 or City Administrator Ron Urton at 660-359-2283.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.